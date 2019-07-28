Man killed after being struck on NC 540 in Cary

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person was killed Sunday in a wreck that closed part of N.C. 54 for several hours.

The State Highway Patrol told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, that a trailer that was being pulled behind a truck came unhitched. When the driver and a passenger got out of the truck to rehitch the trailer, they were struck by another vehicle, ABC11 reported.

The passenger in the truck was treated for minor injuries, according to ABC11.

No identities were released.

The accident happened on N.C. 540 in Cary near the Green Level West Road exit, ABC11 said.

WRAL reported that the two men in the truck were father and son and that the father was killed.

WRAL also said troopers did not plan to charge the driver of the other vehicle.