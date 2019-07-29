Local
Cary grandmother charged after mold, fleas, animal waste and mange found in home
Cary police have charged a 60-year-old grandmother with child abuse and cruelty to animals for keeping a house infested with black mold, feces, urine and fleas, according to arrest warrants.
Gaylene Jo Bogart of 1315 Helmsdale Drive was jailed Sunday with her bond set at $8,500. Arrest warrants said she had endangered two children under the age of 16 due to conditions in the home.
One large, mixed-breed dog had mange, 3-inch long nails and could hardly walk, warrants said. A smaller dog had its nails curling around its paw.
Helmsdale Drive is in Cary’s Scottish Hills subdivision.
