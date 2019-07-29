Cary grandmother charged after mold, fleas, animal waste and mange found in home

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Cary police have charged a 60-year-old grandmother with child abuse and cruelty to animals for keeping a house infested with black mold, feces, urine and fleas, according to arrest warrants.

Gaylene Jo Bogart of 1315 Helmsdale Drive was jailed Sunday with her bond set at $8,500. Arrest warrants said she had endangered two children under the age of 16 due to conditions in the home.

One large, mixed-breed dog had mange, 3-inch long nails and could hardly walk, warrants said. A smaller dog had its nails curling around its paw.

Helmsdale Drive is in Cary’s Scottish Hills subdivision.

