As torrential rains hit Raleigh, car gets submerged in flooded downtown street
Heavy rain causes some street flooding in Raleigh
As heavy storms passed through Raleigh Thursday afternoon, a downpour left some flooding in downtown — including a submerged car in Union Station.
As a man drove his Toyota Prius through accumulated water on South West Street, it stalled and had to be towed.
The driver, who declined to be identified, said he thought the knee-high water was gravel.
Police arrived on the scene about 3:20 p.m. The car was towed about 4 p.m. as the water receded.
Other parts of North Carolina encountered flooding overnight Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has said the heavy rains could continue through early Friday morning.
Forecasters say those storms could bring a threat of “localized flooding,” which typically hits “urban and poor drainage” areas, The News & Observer reported.
The Raleigh area was expected to get about a 1/4 inch of rain on Thursday, The N&O reported. But storms could also hit late Friday.
“This may bring about a dicey evening commute if you get caught under one of these soakers,” reports ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.
