As torrential rains hit Raleigh, car gets submerged in flooded downtown street

Heavy rain causes some street flooding in Raleigh A man walks from his flooded car near the Raleigh, NC train station after heavy rains hit downtown Thursday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man walks from his flooded car near the Raleigh, NC train station after heavy rains hit downtown Thursday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2019.

As heavy storms passed through Raleigh Thursday afternoon, a downpour left some flooding in downtown — including a submerged car in Union Station.

As a man drove his Toyota Prius through accumulated water on South West Street, it stalled and had to be towed.

The driver, who declined to be identified, said he thought the knee-high water was gravel.

Police arrived on the scene about 3:20 p.m. The car was towed about 4 p.m. as the water receded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other parts of North Carolina encountered flooding overnight Wednesday, and the National Weather Service has said the heavy rains could continue through early Friday morning.

Forecasters say those storms could bring a threat of “localized flooding,” which typically hits “urban and poor drainage” areas, The News & Observer reported.

The Raleigh area was expected to get about a 1/4 inch of rain on Thursday, The N&O reported. But storms could also hit late Friday.

“This may bring about a dicey evening commute if you get caught under one of these soakers,” reports ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

SHARE COPY LINK The ABC11 weather forecast calls for the chance of strong slow-moving storms in central NC Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2, 2019.