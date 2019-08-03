Local
ABC11 meteorologist fills in on ‘GMA’ and ‘World News Tonight’ all weekend
ABC11’s Brittany Bell is filling in as the meteorologist on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
This is the second time Bell has been asked to fill in on GMA. She was also on the national morning show during the July 20-21 weekend.
Bell has been at WTVD / ABC11 for about two-and-a-half years.
You can catch Bell on “Good Morning America” at 8 a.m. and on “World News Tonight” at 6:30 p.m. all weekend.
