Local
Teen girl still missing and presumed drowned at Falls Lake
Search for 15-year-old girl who disappeared swimming in Falls Lake
Sheriff’s deputies continued their search Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl lost and presumed drowned in Falls Lake.
Wake County deputies and other rescue personnel arrived at the lake near Ghoston Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday after an accident at a family outing.
A 10-year-old boy struggled to swim back to shore when his father tried to save him, wrote sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry in a news release. When the father had trouble, the girl went in after both of them.
The boy and father were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies from Wake and Durham counties are continuing the search along with K-9 officers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter is on standby.
Comments