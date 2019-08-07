Teen girl still missing and presumed drowned at Falls Lake

Search for 15-year-old girl who disappeared swimming in Falls Lake Multiple agencies searched for a missing swimmer at Falls Lake on Tuesday night, as a rescue effort became a recovery operation. She was in the water when she began struggling and a man jumped in to help but also began struggling, reported ABC11, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple agencies searched for a missing swimmer at Falls Lake on Tuesday night, as a rescue effort became a recovery operation. She was in the water when she began struggling and a man jumped in to help but also began struggling, reported ABC11,

Sheriff’s deputies continued their search Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl lost and presumed drowned in Falls Lake.

Wake County deputies and other rescue personnel arrived at the lake near Ghoston Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday after an accident at a family outing.

A 10-year-old boy struggled to swim back to shore when his father tried to save him, wrote sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry in a news release. When the father had trouble, the girl went in after both of them.

The boy and father were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from Wake and Durham counties are continuing the search along with K-9 officers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter is on standby.