Dogged, determined Garner leader to receive town’s top service award

Buck Kennedy, right, and fellow council member Gra Singleton, second from right, tour the Garner Recreation Center during its construction in fall 2018. Town of Garner

Arthur “Buck” Kennedy has helped lead Garner for the past 16 years with the same principles he used when deciding to move to the town 47 years ago.

Back then, he studied the region’s real estate market and discovered that housing costs were about 25 percent lower in Garner than in some other nearby communities. Garner also was about 20 miles closer to his parents in Kinston and his wife Barbara’s parents in Four Oaks.

“Moving to Garner was practical, and it was financially solid,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who will receive the town’s James R. Stevens Service to Garner Award later this month, has become known for being practical and being financially responsible during his time on the Town Council and in his other civic activities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“If something goes to Buck, it is going to be well researched and examined,” said Ronnie Williams, the Garner mayor. “I don’t think Buck would mind me saying that he can be a little gruff at times. He wants to get to the facts, and if you are not prepared to give him the facts, then you expect him to stay after you.”

Neal Padgett, the president of the Garner Chamber of Commerce, said Kennedy is relentless in pursuing solutions.

“He isn’t going to throw up his hands and walk away,” Padgett said. “He has this dogged determination.”

Kennedy’s dual tenets in decision-making served him well while he was president of The Wooten Company, an engineering services company.

“I wanted to be a city engineer since I was in high school,” Kennedy said. “I never was one, but at Wooten we worked with communities and with a lot of city engineers.”

Kennedy’s desire for public service also goes back to his high school days.

“I knew I wanted to be involved in local government and give back to the community,” he said.

Kennedy is not running for re-election this year, and the Town Council will undergo its biggest transformation in more than a decade. Councilman Ken Marshburn is in the mayoral race and is not running for re-election on the council. Long-time councilman Jackie Johns died while in office in January. Elmo Vance, who was appointed to fill Johns’ unexpired term, is among the field seeking the three open seats.

Time to step aside

Kennedy said he still enjoys being on the council, but decided it was time for him to step aside and let some young people with new ideas come to the front.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he said. “Well, not every minute, the bureaucracy frustrates me at times. But I have very much enjoyed talking with residents and getting their thoughts and ideas and working to make things better.”

Public service is only a part of his contributions to the community.

He has been an active member of Aversboro Road Baptist Church for 40 years. He is one of the church’s three trustees and he has been on most of its major committees.

He has perfect attendance at the Garner Morning Rotary Club for the past 30 years and he was active in the opening of the Poole Family YMCA in Garner

“When Buck came onto the Y board in 2006-7, he pulled me aside and asked me to attend a Rotary Club meeting with him,” said Dustin Williams, the assistant director at the Poole Family Y, said. “Buck told me that the club helps groom community leaders and that our community needed to groom more young leaders. The two things that stand out to me are that he saw potential in me and encouraged me.”

Kennedy said the award was unexpected and “means a great deal to me.”

“It is sort of validation that I did some good things,” Kennedy said. “The other things you realize is that you don’t achieve anything by yourself. I have been surrounded by good people, especially my wife.”

Service to Garner Award

The James R. Stevens Service to Garner Award is given out annually to a person who has made significant contributions to the Garner community. Recipients are honored during a Town Council meeting and a reception prior to the meeting. Kennedy will be honored at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. A reception at Town Hall (900 7th Ave.) will start at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.