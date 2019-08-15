National law enforcement organization’s next president is Durham’s police chief

Durham police chief new president of the National Organization Of Black Law Enforcement Executives Durham police chief C.J. Davis, the 42nd national president of the National Organization Of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Chief Davis was sworn in on August 14, in New Orleans, during NOBLE’s 43rd Annual Training Conference & Exhibition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham police chief C.J. Davis, the 42nd national president of the National Organization Of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Chief Davis was sworn in on August 14, in New Orleans, during NOBLE’s 43rd Annual Training Conference & Exhibition.

A national law enforcement organization has chosen Durham’s police chief to be its next president.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis will lead the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, after being installed Wednesday during the organization’s training conference in New Orleans, according to a news release.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead this great organization during this critical time in our nation and world,” Davis said in the release. “There is important work to be done. NOBLE is in the perfect position to help produce solutions as we continue to strive for equity in the administration of justice for all communities.”

Davis was accompanied by Durham Mayor Steve Schewel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She is the organization’s 42nd president. It has more than 3,000 members worldwide.

Davis will be responsible for the strategic direction of the organization, the release says.

Davis has been Durham’s police chief since June 2016, becoming the first African-American woman to lead the department. She previously served 28 years with the Atlanta Police Department.

Two months ago, the City Council rejected Davis’ request for 18 additional officers. She had wanted to deploy the new officers in District 4, where officers’ beats and work schedules would be adjusted. The Police Department now has 547 sworn officers.

Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said then that the Police Department didn’t need the extra officers given long-term improvements in crime trends, staffing levels and response times.

It also came as reported incidents of violent crime are up 17%, as of June 1, compared to the same period last year.