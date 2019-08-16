Man bites Raleigh police officer in motel scuffle

CCBI

A 32-year-old man was charged with assault Thursday night after biting a police officer on the hand during a scuffle at an east Raleigh motel.

Billy Lamont Graham was arrested at the Budget Inn on New Bern Avenue after officers arrived for a trespassing call, Raleigh police said in a press release.

One of the officers was bitten and injured on the elbow while trying to subdue Graham. During the struggle, the officer used both his Taser and pepper spray, police said.

Graham and the officer were treated at WakeMed for minor injuries, police said. Arrest records showed Graham in the Wake County jail also facing charges of identity theft and resisting a public officer.

