Raleigh police investigating a shooting on Glenwood Avenue that left one dead

Raleigh police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting happened about 3:57 a.m. near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Hillsborough Street at one end of the Glenwood South district, an area popular for bars and restaurants.

A man was found there with a gunshot wound, police said, and was taken to WakeMed hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released any details, including the man’s name.

Police ask anyone with information that might assist their investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.