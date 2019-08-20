Woman grabbed in restroom at Wake County courthouse, deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies charged a 27-year-old man with assault Monday after they say he tried to grab a woman in a restroom at the downtown Raleigh courthouse.

Gervis Antonio Dubon of Durham was also charged with false imprisonment, a misdemeanor involving unlawful restraint. He was jailed with his bond set at $10,000.

The victim said a man walked into the restroom on the second floor of the Wake County Justice Center shortly after she had left a stall and walked to the sink, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He tried to grab her face before she could flee and alert deputies, officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW