Wake DA rules in fatal shooting of man by sheriff’s deputy and police officer

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman will not file charges against law enforcement officers who fatally shot an Apex man in April.

Freeman, in a July 12 letter to agent Nate Thompson of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, says the sheriff’s deputy and police officer “acted within the law in defending themselves and others from what they reasonably believed to be the imminent use of deadly physical force against them.

“Based on my review of the evidence presented, I have concluded that the evidence does not support a finding that the force used was unjustified,” Freeman wrote. “I therefore am closing this matter with our office as it does not warrant further criminal investigation or action.”

Stanley Edward Thompson died April 26 after being shot by Wake County Sheriff’s deputy J. Bennett and an Apex police officer L.A. Velna, the letter says.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office had initially said deputies did not fire their weapons during the incident, The News & Observer previously reported.

Medical examiners found five gunshot wounds on Thompson’s body, according to an autopsy report released last week. He was wounded in the right ankle, right buttock, right upper arm, left thigh and the right side of his neck, the report says.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

“After reviewing the SBI investigation we determined the use of force was justified,” Freeman said in an email.

History of noise complaints

Apex police received 10 calls from Thompson from April through November 2018, complaining about late-night noise and lighting at the community pool and basketball court located through a thin tree line behind his residence, according to the district attorney’s letter

On April 25, police responded to a reported assault in the pool parking lot. When they arrived and spoke with the person who called 911, he told them he had been in the parking lot adjusting his car stereo volume when an irate, older man confronted him.

The caller told police that the man, later identified as Thompson, grabbed his shirt and gold chain, which broke. The caller was able to close his car door and Thompson walked away through the woods towards White Cloud Circle, an SBI investigative memo attached to Freeman’s letter said.

Officers asked for a Wake County K-9 officer to help find the man. The dog tracked the scent to the townhouses on White Cloud Circle but lost the trail in front of a group of townhomes that included Thompson’s home. Officers decided to canvas those townhomes to try to find the suspect, the memo said.

Standoff on White Cloud

A neighbor provided a description that matched Thompson, and officers knocked on his door, the memo says.

The officers and deputy estimate that they knocked for at least 15 minutes before Thompson came out.

When he emerged, smoke billowed from the residence and he was holding what was initially thought to be a rifle but was later identified as a shotgun, the memo said.

Officers ordered Thompson to drop his weapon but he continued to point it at the officers, the memo said.

A deputy saw Thompson slowly swing the shotgun in his direction as if searching for the voice commanding him to drop it, the report said. When Thompson pointed the gun at him, the deputy fired at Thompson until Thompson fell.

Investigators subsequently determined Thompson did not fire the shotgun.

Officers secured Thompson and then called for EMS to treat him and the fire department to extinguish the fire set in the townhouse.

No officers or deputies were wearing body cameras, so there is no close-up recording of the incident, the report said. But dashcam video from a deputy’s cruiser captures what appears to be an officer firing one shot after Thompson has been shot by the deputy.