Who shot ‘Nook’ Watkins and left her to die on a gravel road? Durham police need help.

Durham police are asking for the public’s help in solving the shooting death of Carrie Watkins, who was killed in a drive-by 11 years ago. Durham Police Department

Police found few clues on a gravel road in east Durham where a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot more than a decade ago.

They’re still looking, police say.

A Durham police investigator returned to the Bruce Street scene Tuesday where Carrie “Nook” Denise Watkins was killed 11 years ago.

Sgt. J.D. Piatt asked the public for help in solving her death during a news conference.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We know people know something about this,” he told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “This is a small, tight-knit community. It was even more so 11 years ago.”

Police found Watkins in the middle of the street with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release. She was taken to Duke University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, he said.

Watkins’ death is one of about 250 unsolved murders in the city that date back to the 1950s, police say. Last month the Police Department started bringing the details they can share about unsolved cold cases back to the public’s attention.

“It’s a case we like to solve because it has no really solid leads or solid suspects,” Piatt said.

Drive-by without leads

Watkins was killed in a drive-by shooting shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2008. She had been standing outside 503 Bruce St. near Angier Avenue when she was shot, he said.

“Witnesses heard one shot,” Piatt said. “They saw a dark vehicle speed away, but they didn’t get a make or model. By all accounts, she was standing alone.”

Bruce Street remains bleak. A single street light provides the only illumination for the unpaved road that cuts through a stand of trees. A few houses that once stood there are now gone, Piatt said.

Without a lot of information to move the investigation forward, it went cold, police say.

Watkins was well known in the area and her mother still lives nearby, Piatt said.

Police have not established a motive in the case or linked it to gang activity, he said.

“We don’t believe it is gang-related, but we’re not ruling it out,” Piatt said.

Solving homicides

Durham averages about three dozen homicides a year, police say.

Police are currently investigating the shooting death of 9-year-old Z’yon Person Aug. 18, among others. They’re also investigating four drive-by shootings Monday that left six men wounded but not facing life-threatening injuries, police say.

Quarterly reports to the City Council show in 2017 and 2018 the Durham Police Department cleared through arrest or other actions 86 percent and 75 percent of homicide cases, respectively. Cities similar to Durham’s size cleared about 53 percent of those cases and all cities cleared about 62 percent, according to the FBI.

The Police Department has set up a cold case website, bit.ly/320cBYu, and a phone number, 919-560-4118, for people to report information. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers, 919-683-1200, which is offering an up to $2,000 reward for information.