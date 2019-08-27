Durham gas leak results in evacuation of 25 houses, power loss for 550 customers

What to do if you smell natural gas If you have a natural gas leak, how will you know? This video shares information on what natural gas smells like and what to do if you suspect a gas leak. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a natural gas leak, how will you know? This video shares information on what natural gas smells like and what to do if you suspect a gas leak.

Twenty-five residences and more than 550 customers lost electricity Tuesday while the Durham Fire Department investigated and stopped a gas leak, the department said in a release.

By 8:05 p.m., the fire crews had left the scene, and power was restored to the area near Camden Avenue and Avondale Drive, the department said.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said firefighters responded to the large gas leak at 3:08 p.m, requesting a full hazmat response. One firefighter experienced heat exhaustion and was treated at the scene.

After the leak was stopped around 7:15 p.m., firefighters inspected each house before allowing residents to return.

Avondale Drive was expected to remain closed until after midnight while repairs were made to the gas line.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.