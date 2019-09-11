Raleigh police investigating woman’s body found in pond, no foul play suspected

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Raleigh police are investigating a body found in a pond in Northwest Raleigh Wednesday afternoon, ABC11 reports.

The body was found around 3:45 p.m. close to 3170 Glen Royal Road, WRAL reports. Police do not suspect any foul play.

Glen Royal Road is off Glenwood Avenue near Umstead State Park and Interstate 540. It is surrounded by office space, care dealerships, businesses and some apartments.

Officials were at the scene at night, said ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.