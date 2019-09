Durham police are investigating a fatal train crash in downtown Friday morning.

A westbound Amtrak passenger train struck a man who was on the tracks, according to Durham police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported at 7:25 a.m. on West Pettigrew Street near Blackwell Street.

No one on the train was injured.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.