Train hits, kills pedestrian as it passes through south Raleigh

An Amtrak hit and killed a person in Raleigh Monday morning.

The passenger train going from Miami to New York “came into contact with a person” at 8:58 a.m., according to Amtrak.

It happened in south Raleigh on Rush Street between Hammond and Garner roads, Raleigh police told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

There were no reported injuries to crew members or the 113 passengers, an Amtrak spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Service restarted at 12:18 p.m., the statement said.

Crew members told passengers a person sitting by the tracks stood up and stepped onto the tracks as the train approached, Barlow Herget, a passenger on the train, told The News & Observer in a phone interview.

Police nor Amtrak have not provided any details about the person who was hit.

Of the 2,214 collisions in 2018 between trains and vehicles in the United States, 57 occurred in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

There was a fatal collision in Durham on Sept. 27.