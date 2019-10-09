Truck driver fatally hits 85-year-old woman in Smithfield parking lot

SHARE COPY LINK

An 85-year-old woman was fatally struck by the driver of a GMC Sierra truck in a Smithfield parking lot Wednesday morning, police said.

About 12 noon, police responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian at 721 N. Brightleaf Blvd., in Smithfield.

Police say Hilda Phillips, 85, of Selma was walking through the parking lot when a pick-up truck driven by 82-year-old John Hendricks hit her. Police said they provided Phillips treatment but she died at the scene.

Hendricks, of Pennsylvania, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and is being held on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

The parking lot is home to a busy shopping center anchored by a Carlie C’s IGA grocery store,

Smithfield police asks anyone with information about this case or other crimes to call 919-934-2121. Anonymous calls can be made to the tip line at 919-989-8835.