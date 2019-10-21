Who should be the 2019 Tar Heel of the Year? Here’s how to nominate someone.

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the Tar Heel state in the last year and beyond.

Honorees have come from all over North Carolina and from different sectors of the community, including the arts, business, philanthropy, education and science.

Past winners include John Hope Franklin (1998), Phil Freelon (2009) and John Kane (2016), who were recognized for how they have made a difference.

Last year, we introduced a new concept: four runners-up and one ultimate Tar Heel of the Year. The runners-up were Rhiannon Giddens, William Lewis, Jaki Shelton Green and Richard Brunson. The Rev. William Barber was the Tar Heel of the Year. We will continue the same format this year.

The News & Observer has traditionally chosen the Tar Heel of the Year based on internal submissions and discussions within the publishing company.

We want to hear what you think. We understand the importance of your input and would like you to share with us the newsmakers and trailblazers you meet every day. Tell us who they are and how their impact has been felt across the state. You may also cast your vote for one of the people we’ve already written about this year as Tar Heel of the Month. Those names are below.

We will announce the honorees in December.

Here’s how to nominate a Tar Heel of the Year:

▪ Be specific as to why the person is being nominated.

▪ Nominees can come from any field and be any age.

▪ Nominations are open to the public. Final selections will made by N&O staff members.

▪ Deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

Thank you for being part of this process.

2019 Tar Heel of the Month

January: Maggie Kane, founder of A Place at the Table

February: Bill Ferris, Grammy winner and folklorist

March: Patricia Timmons-Goodson, former justice on the N.C. Supreme Court and member of U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

April: Samantha Meltzer-Brody, studied Zulresso, the first FDA approved drug to specifically treat postpartum depression

May: Leigh-Kathryn Bonner, entrepreneur and founder of Bee Downtown

June: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes coach

July: NC Courage players who were on winning U.S. World Cup team

August: Astronaut Christina Koch, North Carolina native making history in space

September: Kia Baker, executive director of the nonprofit Southeast Raleigh Promise

October: 9th Wonder, music producer, label CEO, college instructor

Make your nomination below:

