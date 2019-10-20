East Carolina University student dies in residence hall, school says. No foul play is suspected.

East Carolina University in Greenville. File photo

A student at East Carolina University died in a residence hall about 7 p.m. Saturday, the Greenville school said in a news release.

University police are investigating. The school said there is no evidence of foul play.

The student’s name is being withheld until family can be notified, the news release said.

Counseling is available to students. Walk-in hours at the ECU Counseling Center are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend and after-hours crisis support is available at 252-328-6661.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW