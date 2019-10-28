Could Triangle trick-or-treaters get soaked on Halloween? Here’s what forecasters say

Trick-or-treaters in central North Carolina could be drenched this Halloween, forecasters say.

Showers are possible throughout the day Thursday, with chances increasing overnight in the Raleigh and Durham areas, the National Weather Service says.

“Those with outdoor plans Thursday evening should be prepared for some rain showers,” according to the service.

So what are the odds your costume will get soaked?

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday night, forecasters say.

“The showers will be hit or miss,” according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The news station says predictions for Halloween could still change.

“Several factors will determine the final forecast like how fast the front moves through the mountains and how much moisture is available for the front,” ABC11 reports.

Forecasters say the spooky holiday could come after another day of wet weather.

Rain is expected after 2 a.m. Wednesday, with up to a quarter-inch possible, the National Weather Service says.

Skies could clear up Friday night, just in time for a sunny weekend, according to the service.