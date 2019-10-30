Fatal crash slows morning commute into downtown Raleigh

Traffic into downtown Raleigh was slowed Wednesday morning after an overnight fatal crash on Capital Boulevard.

The crash occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wade Avenue, which closed until 7:30 a.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police suspect a driver went the wrong way into the southbound lanes of Capital, causing one death and another non-life-threatening injury. One of the cars slid down a ravine in the stretch of road under heavy construction.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW