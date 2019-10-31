Could they be any cuter? Wake shelter is full and needs homes for a lot of animals.

The Wake County Animal Center is full, and officials are calling on the community to help the animals find new homes immediately.

There are now 91 cats, 71 kittens, 102 dogs and nine puppies at the county facility, a spokesperson for Wake County said Wednesday evening.

The shelter is seeking people to adopt the animals to they can avoid euthanizing them for space. It has been several years since the shelter needed to resort to euthanization, the spokesperson said. In 2010, the center was forced to euthanize 247 animals for space.

“We want to keep it at zero,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the shelter. “That’s our goal.”

To encourage people to adopt animals, the shelter put up shelter dogs and pitbulls for adoption for $25 instead of $95 in October.

In November, older dogs can be adopted for $25, instead of $95. Older cats can be adopted for any price, instead of $15.

Even if people can’t adopt a pet, Federico said they can help rehome a neighbor’s pet, get a pet scanned for a microchip at the vet to identify the previous owner, or provide a temporary foster home.

There are pages of pet profiles in the Pet Adoption Gallery at pets.wakegov.com.

One of them is a dog named Chandler, who has been up for adoption longer than any other animal — since May 2017. He’s an American Staffordshire Terrier that’s 7 years old. He knows how to sit, wait, shake and roll over.

He is currently at a foster home but has struggled to find a permanent situtation because he’s not good with other dogs, Federico said.

“He has to be an only pet,” Federico said.

The shelter is at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh, and the adoption floor is open from 12 noon to 6 p.m.