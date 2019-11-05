Crews respond to fire at Armadillo Grill in downtown Carrboro

Public safety officials have responded to a fire at Armadillo Grill in downtown Carrboro, Chapelboro.com reported.

The fire occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday on East Main Street near its intersection with Robertson Street, the website reports.

Emergency officials checked offices in the building for fire and damage too, the site reported.

No further details are available.

Armadillo Grill is a Tex-Mex restaurant that also has a location in Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

This is story will be updated when more information becomes available.