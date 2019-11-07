No criminal charges likely in leak of Johnnie Rush beating footage in Asheville

The prosecutor handling the investigation into the leak of body camera footage of an Asheville police officer beating a black pedestrian says criminal charges will not be forthcoming.

The State Bureau of Investigation completed its inquiry into the leak and turned its findings over to Charles A. Spahos, a prosecutor with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, a state agency.

“Based on the evidence presented by the SBI investigation, I have declined to bring criminal charges based on the lack of any statutory provision making the actions a crime,” Spahos said via email. “I looked at several statutes in making the determination that the act/s committed were not a violation of North Carolina criminal law.”

The Citizen Times published footage on Feb. 28, 2018, that shows then-Asheville police officer Chris Hickman beating resident Johnnie Rush, an African American man, in August 2017.

Rush, accused of jaywalking while crossing a street just before midnight, was punched in the head multiple times, shocked with a stun gun and choked while being held on the ground. Hickman, who is white, has left the force and been prosecuted.

The case made national news and caused community outrage in and around Asheville. Amid the turmoil, City Council abruptly removed former City Manager Gary Jackson from his position ahead of a planned retirement. Police Chief Tammy Hooper later resigned.

Roots of the investigation

In July 2018, the SBI opened an inquiry into the leak of the video and an accompanying memo, after former Police Chief Tammy Hooper and Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams called for an investigation.

In a statement to the Citizen Times at that time, Hooper said release of the memo and video depicting the incident was illegal.

“It is unlawful for us to do that,” she said. “So that points to another type of investigation that would have to go on around that.”

The Citizen Times declined to answer the SBI’s questions regarding its receipt of the footage from Hickman’s body camera.

“In February (2018), we decided it was in the public’s interest to publish this video, to bring the incident to light,” Citizen Times editor Katie Wadington said at that time. “It is critical to public service journalism that media organizations be able to protect their sources. We intend to do that in this case.”

Under North Carolina general statute, body camera footage is not public record, but can be released with a judge’s order. The footage and the memo were given to the Citizen Times. About a week after the video’s publication, the city successfully petitioned the court to release all body camera footage from the incident, citing a need for transparency.

“This decision is a win for transparency and keeping a public agency accountable,” Wadington said on Nov. 7. “The North Carolina law that limits the public accessibility of body camera footage also limits the public’s right to know in use-of-force cases.”

In 2018, Williams criticized the release of the information and backed the idea of an investigation.

“The extrajudicial release of evidence in this case prior to the completion of the investigation, such as the body cam video, risks compromising a potential future prosecution of involved officers and may require its own independent investigation,” Williams said then.

Investigation details not made public

Reached Nov. 7, Williams declined to comment on Spahos’ decision. Williams had asked the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to assess the SBI report and made a determination because of conflict of interest concerns, as his officer was handling the Hickman prosecution.

Typically, the local district attorney would assume that role.

“Due to the pending prosecution of former officer Hickman, I requested the Administrative Office of the Courts to assign this case to be reviewed by the Conference of District Attorneys so that an objective charging decision free of any conflict of interest could be made,” Williams said in a statement Nov. 7.

The SBI report likely will not be released to the media or public. Asked if he would release the report, Spahos directed that question to the SBI, which had previously referred questions to the district attorney’s office.

“I have declined to prosecute based on the current evidence, and it is my understanding that the investigation is concluded,” Spahos said.

Anjanette Grube, a spokeswoman for the N.C. SBI, did not elaborate on the investigation.

“We’ve completed our investigation and delivered a case file to the district attorney,” Grube said to the Citizen Times via email. “If you have additional questions, you can refer to the DA.”

In August 2018, the city of Asheville agreed to pay Rush $650,000 in a settlement. The city didn’t admit liability, but top city officials, including Mayor Esther Manheimer and former Chief Hooper, did apologize to Rush.

In August 2019, ex-officer Hickman pleaded guilty to felony assault by choking in the case. But that charge and others will be dismissed in August 2020 if Hickman participates in a first-of-its-kind restorative justice program.

What is the law on recordings?

As far as the unauthorized release of the video camera footage, Spahos said he looked at several statutes in making his determination. N.C. General Statue 132-1.4A specifically addresses “Law enforcement agency recordings.”

That law states the “head of the custodial law enforcement agency may only disclose a recording to a:

Person whose image or voice is in the recording.

Personal representative of an adult person whose image or voice is in the

recording, if the adult person has consented to the disclosure.

Personal representative of a minor or of an adult person under lawful

guardianship whose image or voice is in the recording.

Personal representative of a deceased person whose image or voice is in

the recording.

Personal representative of an adult person who is incapacitated and unable

to provide consent to disclosure.

That statute does not contain any criminal penalties, however, and that’s a key element, according to Jeffrey B. Welty, a professor of public law and government at the North Carolina School of Government. It’s important “to distinguish between saying something is against the law and saying something is a crime,” Welty noted.

“What it looks like Chuck Spahos concluded is that there wasn’t a statue that made the leak a crime, but that’s not the same as saying that leaking isn’t against the law,” Welty said.

The statute about body cam footage release does “generally require a judge’s order to release,” Welty said.

“So, somebody who is releasing it in a way that’s not consistent with the statute is doing something that is not consistent with the law, and that’s not the same thing as saying that’s a crime and there’s a specific punishment that’s prescribed for it,” said Welty, who is also the director of the N.C. Judicial College.

Welty does not see this case precedent-setting or as “a green light to other potential leakers that they should go ahead and leak without consequences.

“They still would be doing something that’s not consistent with the statute, and they still would be doing something that might expose them to discipline within their agency for example,” Welty said. “But it may be interpreted by some as an indication that there’s no criminal punishment that’s likely to be associated with that.”

The caveat is that a different prosecutor looking at a different case could come to a different conclusion, “so it’s nothing like a binding precedent,” Welty said.

“If I were guessing how a prosecutor might be looking at a situation like this, they would be looking at some other statutes or other potential crimes that are a little more amorphous – things like obstruction of justice or failure to discharge duty, that do involve some element of a judgment call,” Welty said.

“I think the question for a prosecutor would be, given that’s there’s no criminal penalties in the statute itself, how far are you going to reach to find some other statute that you could hook a criminal prosecution onto? Here, (Spahos) obviously found, not that far – (it was) too big of a reach, too big of a stretch.”

Asked what conclusions he came to as far as how the video was leaked and who may have leaked it, Spahos said, “I will direct that question to the SBI.”

Spahos also said he would not be making any recommendations to the APD about policy changes or its system for handling video.

“This is not part of my role as a special prosecutor,” he said.