Local

Raleigh police want to know who killed a man whose dead body was left at WakeMed

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto
RALEIGH

A unidentified dead man was dropped off at a Raleigh hospital in the middle of the night with gunshot wounds, police say.

They’re investigating it as a homicide.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, just after 3 a.m. Sunday they received a call about gunshots in the 900 block of Beverly Drive in southeast Raleigh, and then soon received reports of a gunshot victim being dropped off at WakeMed hospital.

Police say he was already dead by the time his body was taken to the hospital, and it’s unclear if they know who dropped him off.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org to leave a tip, which could lead to a cash reward.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Will Doran
Will Doran
Will Doran reports on North Carolina politics, with a focus on state employees and agencies. In 2016 he started The News & Observer’s fact-checking partnership, PolitiFact NC, and before that he reported on local governments around the Triangle. Contact him at wdoran@newsobserver.com or (919) 836-2858.
  Comments  