Raleigh police want to know who killed a man whose dead body was left at WakeMed

A unidentified dead man was dropped off at a Raleigh hospital in the middle of the night with gunshot wounds, police say.

They’re investigating it as a homicide.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, just after 3 a.m. Sunday they received a call about gunshots in the 900 block of Beverly Drive in southeast Raleigh, and then soon received reports of a gunshot victim being dropped off at WakeMed hospital.

Police say he was already dead by the time his body was taken to the hospital, and it’s unclear if they know who dropped him off.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org to leave a tip, which could lead to a cash reward.