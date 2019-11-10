Domestic dispute leads to a police standoff and neighbors evacuating their homes

A domestic dispute in Morrisville prompted police to evacuate several townhouses Sunday morning, although the police standoff ended after about two hours when police convinced the man to surrender without violence.

According to The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner ABC11, the man was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Morrisville police said it all started about two hours earlier, when a woman called the police and said her boyfriend had come into her home and assaulted her.

When police arrived, they said, the man barricaded himself in the attic of the home, which led to the standoff and the evacuation of the neighboring homes.

