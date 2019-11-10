Bundle up: A cold front could bring record-breaking freeze to the Triangle next week

WTVD ABC11 screen grab

Freezing-cold temperatures over the next few days could break records in the Triangle, weather forecasters say.

On Monday a cold front will hit the mountains in western North Carolina and could cause rain in the Triangle, according to the National Weather Service. Then that cold front will push into the central part of the state, bringing lows in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service says that cold front will bring “chilly Arctic air” most of next week, but probably no snow to the Triangle and surrounding areas.

It rarely gets so cold this early in the year here. The typical November day in Raleigh has a high of 63 and a low of 42, according to the website US Climate Data. Instead, for much of next week the highs are expected to be in the 40s or maybe low 50s, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s.

Steve Stewart, a meteorologist at ABC 11, wrote Sunday that the weather Tuesday night “will turn out very cold with near record-breaking temperatures. The record low Tuesday night is 23 degrees set in 1977.”

Stewart added that on Wednesday, “despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb much above 40, a good 20-25 degrees below average for this time of the year! Wednesday night could be another near record low night.”

According to the National Weather Service, the freezing temperatures should be over by Friday — although it will still be cold with “lows near normal in the mid 30s to low 40s by Friday night.”