Rain will give way to wind chills in the teens in the Triangle. Here’s what to expect

Frigid temperatures could blanket central North Carolina later this week, bringing bitter wind chills and the possibility of snow, forecasters say.

The blast is expected to start hitting the Raleigh and Durham areas just as rain clears up Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

Forecasters say it “isn’t out of the question that we could see a few wet flakes... although these would melt before hitting the ground.”

So what should Triangle residents expect?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Tuesday, rain chances stretch from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could be in the mid 50s that morning before plunging to 39 degrees by about 5 p.m., officials say.

“The truly frigid air will spill in overnight,” when a 24-degree low is expected in Raleigh, forecasters warn.

“These temperatures combined with blustery winds will bring wind chills down into the teens early Wednesday morning,” the weather service says.

That day, the high is expected to reach the 40s before temperatures again dip into the 20s overnight, according to the forecast.

The predicted lows are near records previously set at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, data shows.

The record low for Nov. 12 is 22 degrees, set in 1957, according to the National Weather Service. Records stand at 23 degrees for Nov. 13 and 20 degrees for Nov. 14, both set in 1977.

Normally, temperatures around this time of year get as low as 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.