‘Aldermen’ no more. Carrboro town leaders pick new gender-neutral name for board.

Carrboro Town Hall December 12, 2014.

While Carrboro’s Board of Aldermen seemed to enjoy the thought of being called “Alder Peeps,” the board will soon be known as a “Town Council.”

The search for a gender-neutral board name ended Tuesday night after considering three options.

“Some of us who’ve been sitting on this board have really felt the pinch of being referred to as aldermen,” Alderwoman Randee Haven-O’Donnell said. “I’m saying that because folks don’t realize that the gender neutral matters. It really does matter.”

The word “aldermen” comes from an Old English word that means “elder man” or “wise man,” Mayor Lydia Lavelle said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Carrboro has had a board of alderman for 50 years. Lavelle said the issue of the board’s name was last raised about 20 years ago. It has resurfaced, in part, because the town code is being revised to also make it gender neutral, she said.

The town charter gives the board three state-authorized options for naming itself: board of commissioners, board of councilors or town council. Other names would need to be submitted to the legislature for approval.

Alderman Damon Seils, who conducted an informal poll on Twitter of over 100 people, said 75% favor Town Council. Board of Commissioners was a “much more distant second choice,” he said.

Carrboro was governed by a “Board of Commissioners” from the town’s incorporation in 1911 until 1969, said Seils, who spent a few hours digging through the town‘s history. The General Assembly changed the name to “Board of Aldermen” in 1969, he said.

Chapel Hill also has a Town Council, while Hillsborough and Orange County are governed by their respective Boards of Commissioners.

Haven-O’Donnell said picking a name that differs from other municipalities could reflect Carrboro’s penchant for being a bit different.

“Interestingly enough, when I said to (residents), what if you could have a name outside of (the three options), what would you prefer? Some of them said ‘Council of Chiefs,’ which I actually thought was pretty interesting,” she said. “Folks were also comfortable with ‘Alders.’”

But choosing a name that doesn’t need state approval makes sense, Alderwoman Bethany Chaney said.

“I think that asking for something that requires a change from the (General Assembly) demonstrates a little bit of self absorption, that I don’t think is really what our town wants from this board,” she said.

A formal vote to change the name will take place Nov. 19 to give Alderwoman Jacqueline Gist an opportunity to comment. She was absent Tuesday.

If approved, the change would take effect Dec. 3 when new members join.