One person is dead after an early morning shooting and robbery at a Johnston County gas station, officials say.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Scotchman store on N.C. 210 in Benson, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Officials are reviewing cameras near the gas station, which is off Interstate 40, the station reports.

