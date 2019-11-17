Rolling roadblocks to keep drivers out of N.C. 540 blasting zone in coming weeks

A rendering of the planned extension of Louis Stephens Road from Research Triangle Park, left, under N.C. 540 to the Breckenridge community in Morrisville. NCDOT

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be doing some blasting work near the Triangle Expressway in the coming weeks, and authorities have found a way to do it without completely closing the highway.

It’s called a rolling roadblock. A line of trucks will slow traffic down on either side of the work zone, giving workers time to detonate explosives to loosen rock for the extension of Louis Stephens Drive under the highway.

The traffic slowdowns are expected to happen twice a day, except Sundays and Thanksgiving weekend, from Monday until Dec. 12. Weather permitting, drivers can expect to experience rolling roadblocks at about 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., giving contractors a 10-minute window for blasting.

In addition, drivers will not be able to get on the Triangle Expressway headed eastbound from N.C. 55 or westbound from N.C. 147 while the blasting occurs.

The excavation work is part of an effort to connect a section of Louis Stephens Drive near the Breckenridge community in Morrisville with a stretch of the road that goes through Research Triangle Park. Louis Stephens will pass underneath the Triangle Expressway, under a bridge that was built when the highway opened in anticipation that the connection would someday be made.

The new road isn’t expected to open until January 2022, according to NCDOT.