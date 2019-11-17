Durham police charge driver in single-car crash that killed one of his passengers

Durham police charged the driver with two felonies. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver lost control of his car on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard on Saturday night and slid into a bridge column, killing a passenger riding in his back seat, according to police.

Police say they suspect speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash but add that their investigation is not complete. The crash took place just before 9 p.m. near the interchange with Academy Road.

Police say Devin Hopkins, 41, of Durham ran off the left side of the road, then over-corrected, sending his 2005 Ford Focus into a spin. Police say the Focus slid “a long distance,” before the left rear corner of the car hit the bridge.

A passenger in that corner of the car, Gregory Alston, 53, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger in the front seat, Anthony Mills, 43, also of Durham, was seriously injured.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Police say Hopkins was treated for minor injuries. They charged him with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by motor vehicle. He was placed in the Durham County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.