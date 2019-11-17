Young figure skaters from the Triangle and Triad prepare for the limelight this winter

On Sunday, 47 young ice skaters took to the ice at the Orange County Sportsplex near Hillsborough to spend two hours spinning, jumping and spidering their way through a routine that will earn them three and a half minutes of fame at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Greensboro early next year.

The practice is one of six the skaters, age 7 to 18 and all from an area stretching from Durham to Greensboro, will go through to develop a synchronized routine that will blend with similar routines by other skating groups from the Raleigh and Charlotte areas. That combined 10-minute routine will be part of the opening ceremony for the championship, which runs Jan. 20-26; much of the competition will be broadcast nationwide on NBC.

“We’re just trying to showcase local talent, and it’s just really an honor for these kids to participate in something where they are kind of up close and personal to these elite athletes,” said Nicole Gaboury, a co-director of the Durham-Greensboro group. “It’s a fun way to start championship weekend, very celebratory, very fun, and probably the closest most of these kids are going to be on the same ice as skaters of this caliber.”

Sunday’s practice was the third, led by Jamye Gaster, the other co-director and coach of the Carolina Ice Synchro team based at the Sportsplex. Many of those skaters are taking part in the opening ceremony performance.

Gaster took center ice, leading larger groups of skaters, while Gaboury and others coached smaller groups off to the sides. One of the more difficult parts of the routine begins with two lines of seven skaters who pushed off from opposite sides of the rink to join at center ice. They each reached out a straight right arm to clasp a left shoulder, save for the two at the middle of the line, who hooked elbows.

Together, they skated backwards, forming a line that turned like a spoke forming the radius of a wheel, before three skaters each peeled off each end to spin and jump as they glided around the spoke. It all had to be timed to Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes.”

“Left! Right! Left. Right!” Gaster shouted as they skated to the center, to start them off in sync.

Gaster said the routine is built in part out of what each skater says he or she does best. Some are better jumpers, others spiralers or spinners, while still others can spread low to the ice and glide like spiders on skates.

McKenna Smith, 13, an eighth-grader from Carrboro, said she has been skating for about seven years.

“It’s really cool to just be able to perform around other people, like show off my spirit,” Smith said. “Because I think it’s a really interesting sport that people don’t give enough credit to.”

Smith is part of the wheel, and she also joins another skater as both perform a Biellmann. It’s a move named after figure skating legend Denise Biellman, and requires skaters to hold a leg behind and above their heads.

How do they do that?

“You’ve just got to stretch a whole lot,” Smith said, as she demonstrated.

This will be the second time she’s performed at the championships, which were also held in Greensboro in 2011 and 2015, building support for figure skating in a region not known for cold weather sports.

Executing the mechanics is one thing in figure skating, but the young skaters also have to learn they are performing. That means not letting on when a move doesn’t go so well.

At one point, Alicia Wang, 13, of Chapel Hill took a spill as she attempted to land a jump. She flattened out on the ice and slid several feet in disappointment.

“If you lay down, you better sell it, do something pretty,” Gaster said raising her arms like a ballerina.

Wang quickly rose to plant one skate on the ice while kneeling with the other leg, arms raised and hands waving in a slow gliding finish, as if she had planned it all along.