Local
Police investigate fall from fourth-story balcony near NC State campus
Someone fell from a fourth-story balcony at an apartment complex near N.C. State University early Friday, ABC11 reported.
Raleigh police are investigating the non-fatal fall, which is believed to be an accident.
Officers are uncertain if the victim is a student, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The victim is recovering from injuries at WakeMed on Friday.
The fall occurred at a Logan & Chamberlain apartment building on Logan Court off Hillsborough Street near campus, ABC11 reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments