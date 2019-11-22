Local

Police investigate fall from fourth-story balcony near NC State campus

RALEIGH

Someone fell from a fourth-story balcony at an apartment complex near N.C. State University early Friday, ABC11 reported.

Raleigh police are investigating the non-fatal fall, which is believed to be an accident.

Officers are uncertain if the victim is a student, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The victim is recovering from injuries at WakeMed on Friday.

The fall occurred at a Logan & Chamberlain apartment building on Logan Court off Hillsborough Street near campus, ABC11 reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.
