Garner police investigating accident that killed motorcyclist

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Tuesday when a car pulled in front of him to enter a parking lot of a shopping center, Garner police said.

The crash, which happened at 11:55 a.m., is under investigation, Garner police said.

Police say Robert Joseph Chiappetta of Garner was driving his motorcycle east on Timber Drive, near the intersection of Aversboro Road.

Henry Eugene Grindstaff of Raleigh was heading west in a 2005 Lincoln and turned into Chiappetta’s path to enter the parking lot of Lowe’s Foods, police say.

Chiappetta was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Grindstaff and his passenger weren’t injured. No charges have been filed.

Lowe’s Foods is in the Shops at Timber Landing, which has a gas station, restaurants and other retail shops.