Gov. Cooper will hold a COVID-19 news briefing today. WATCH HERE.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today with an update on the state’s progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Today’s press briefing will be the first since the state entered Phase 3 last week, which allowed bars, movie theaters and entertainment venues to open with limited capacity.

It’s also the first time Cooper speaks publicly since Sen. Thom Tillis tested positive for the coronavirus. Tillis’ positive test results were announced last Friday.

Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said that the decisions to advance into various phases are based on a combination of metrics, including COVID-like syndromic cases, lab-confirmed cases, positive tests as a percentage of total tests and hospitalizations.

How to watch Cooper’s news conference

Today’s news conference can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

Today’s news conference will start at 2 p.m.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with other state officials, including Cohen, director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.