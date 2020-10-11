Driver arrested after truck hits and kills 4-year-old in Holly Springs neighborhood

Holly Springs police have charged a suspect after a truck hit and killed a 4-year-old child Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town.

Cary Theron Moore, 42, the driver of the truck, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, the release stated.

Police do not believe speeding or intoxication were factors, the release stated.

The 4-year-old was with other children in the street in the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane off of Avent Ferry Road when the child was struck.

The child was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh and died of the injuries at the hospital.

