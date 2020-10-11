Body found in creek near greenway south of downtown Raleigh

Police found the body of an adult man in Raleigh’s Rocky Branch Creek on Sunday.

The body was found in the 1600 block of South Wilmington Street, close to where Rocky Branch Trail meets Walnut Creek Trail. A death investigation is underway, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Police did not say whether foul play is suspected. Reached by phone, a Raleigh Police Department watch commander said police cannot confirm any more information until the City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) makes a determination about the cause of death.