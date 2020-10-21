WATCH LIVE: NC Gov. Cooper discusses Phase 3 in today’s press briefing.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on the state’s progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In today’s briefing, Cooper is expected to address the fate of Phase 3 of his coronavirus reopening plan, which allows all businesses to be open but with restrictions on capacity and requirements for social distancing and face coverings.

Phase 3 is set to expire on Friday, but could be extended.

Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said that the decisions to advance into various phases are based on a combination of metrics, including COVID-like syndromic cases, lab-confirmed cases, positive tests as a percentage of total tests and hospitalizations.

North Carolina’s new daily COVID-19 cases are now among the highest in the nation, with a seven-day average of about 2,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Some states have set rules such as mandatory quarantines for North Carolina travelers and those visiting the state.

How to watch today’s press briefing

Today’s news conference can be streamed live here or at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Today’s news conference will start at 2 p.m.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with other state officials, including Cohen, director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.