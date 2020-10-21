Local
Shaw University still holding online-only classes to prevent spread of COVID-19
Shaw University will continue to hold online-only classes at least through Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a number of students tested positive.
Shaw, a private historically Black university in downtown Raleigh, announced last week that it was suspending all in-person classes after mandatory testing on campus found one employee and six students were infected with COVID-19. As of Monday, nine students had active infections, university spokesman Jeff Tippett said.
Since Aug. 1, the school has had a total of two employees and 12 students test positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Those who have tested positive for the virus have isolated, and campus spaces they used after being exposed are being cleaned, the school said.
Shaw has about 1,660 students.
