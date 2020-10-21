Shaw University still holding online-only classes to prevent spread of COVID-19

Shaw University students traverse the residential quad in front of the Fleming Kee Residence Hall on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Shaw will begin classes on August 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with only about 50 percent of their student population on campus. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Shaw University will continue to hold online-only classes at least through Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a number of students tested positive.

Shaw, a private historically Black university in downtown Raleigh, announced last week that it was suspending all in-person classes after mandatory testing on campus found one employee and six students were infected with COVID-19. As of Monday, nine students had active infections, university spokesman Jeff Tippett said.

Since Aug. 1, the school has had a total of two employees and 12 students test positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Those who have tested positive for the virus have isolated, and campus spaces they used after being exposed are being cleaned, the school said.

Shaw has about 1,660 students.

