Lake Wheeler Road will close for a month starting Friday as crews fix a broken pipe

Lake Wheeler Road will be closed just south of Historic Yates Mill County Park starting Friday. newsobserver.com

Lake Wheeler Road will be closed just south of Yates Mill Pond for about a month starting Friday morning, so the N.C. Department of Transportation can fix a busted pipe under the road.

The pipe passed under Lake Wheeler just south of the intersection with Penny Road. Drivers will be able to get from Yates Mill Pond and Penny roads on to Lake Wheeler headed north toward Raleigh, but Lake Wheeler will be closed south of Penny.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Signs will direct drivers on a detour that involves Tryon Road, U.S. 401/Fayetteville Road and Simpkins Road.

NCDOT estimates it will take a month to replace the failed pipe and repave the road, but the work may take longer depending on the weather.