One dead and three wounded in early Sunday morning shooting in east Raleigh

Four men were shot Sunday morning in east Raleigh in an incident that is now under investigation for homicide as one of them died later in the day, Raleigh Police said.

Justin Carlton Jones, 25, died in the shooting, according to Raleigh Police.

Jamaal McKinney, 38, and Jeffrey Steven Lynch, 38, were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Raleigh Police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Trawick Road at around 2:21 a.m. The three other men had injuries that were not life-threatening, police spokesperson Donna-maria Harris said in an email. The investigation is ongoing.

Raleigh Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org to report by text or email.

