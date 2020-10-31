Local
Police say they arrested the woman who shot a man to death in West Raleigh late Friday
Raleigh police have charged a woman with killing a man in West Raleigh on Friday night.
Vanessa Martinez Cruz was arrested by detectives and charged with murder, police said Saturday. Cruz, 24, is accused of killing 31-year-old John Anthony Ledford.
Police responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of Shaub Drive, off Western Boulevard, at 9:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found Ledford already dead.
Police have not released other details, including how Cruz and Ledford might have known each other or what led to the shooting. Police said their investigation is ongoing.
