Dirt bike rider killed in Durham when pickup turned in front of him, police say

Durham police say the dirt bike rider was pronounced dead at Duke Hospital. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rider of a dirt bike was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on East Club Boulevard on Saturday evening, according to Durham police.

Police say Jarrein Smith of Durham was traveling west on Club Boulevard at about 7 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado headed eastbound made a left turn onto Cascadilla Street in front of him. Smith’s 125 Suzuki hit the Silverado’s front left bumper, police said.

The Suzuki had no headlight, and police say Smith was riding on a dark stretch of the street without a helmet. Smith, 21, was taken to Duke Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said late Saturday that they had not cited the driver of the Silverado but that their investigation of the crash was not complete.