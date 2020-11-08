Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Pilot uninjured in NC Highway Patrol helicopter crash

File graphic

A helicopter flown by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol crashed Sunday south of downtown Raleigh, according to department officials. No one was injured.

The crash occurred close to the NCSHP’s helicopter hangar near the intersection of Garner and Tryon roads.

The helicopter had one person aboard, a pilot who was not injured in the crash, said department spokesperson Sgt. Chris Knox. The circumstances and cause of the crash are currently unknown, Knox said.

The helicopter crashed into Tryon Road mid-afternoon on Sunday, but no vehicles were involved, Knox said.

Because the crash involved an aircraft, Knox said the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified and would be assisting in the investigation.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Profile Image of Drew Jackson
Drew Jackson
Drew Jackson writes about restaurants and dining for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun, covering the food scene in the Triangle and North Carolina.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use