Moving your Thanksgiving meal outside? Here’s Thursday’s weather forecast.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiking in North Carolina and across the nation, public health officials are pleading with citizens to keep it safe over the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means limiting travel and limiting the number guests at your gathering.

In North Carolina, Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen has advised that people keep the guest list small (10 people or fewer indoors), wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, and wash hands often.

Cohen also recommends holding family gatherings outdoors when possible.

That actually sounds kinda nice — like a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, out in nature. But will the weather cooperate here?

We talked to ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell on Tuesday morning to get the latest on Thursday’s forecast for the Triangle area.

Will it be cold on Thanksgiving day?

It will not be cold on Thanksgiving Day this year. In fact, Bell says it’ll actually be a little warmer than normal on Thursday. Temps in the morning will be in the 50s or low 60s, and by the afternoon, upper 60s and low 70s.

It might also be a little breezy in some spots, with sustained winds maybe up to 10 or 15 mph.

“Not enough to blow over anything, but something to be cognizant about,” Bell says.

Will it rain on my turkey?

Well, here’s where it gets a little tricky. Bell says that Thursday is “not going to be a terrible day, but we do have rain in the forecast.”

Luckily, most of that rain will fall in the morning, Bell says.

“By the afternoon, most of that rain should be out of here,” Bell says. “We could maybe see a few lingering showers along the I-95 corridor and close to Goldsboro and Edgecombe County, but the afternoon should be mainly dry.”

And Bell clarifies that “mainly dry” means that an isolated afternoon shower can’t be ruled out.

Should you go for it?

There are never any weather guarantees when it comes to planning an outdoor event.

But based on current models, Bell thinks it would be safe to plan an outdoor gathering on Thanksgiving, but definitely in the afternoon — “the later, the better,” she says.