The meaning of Thanksgiving at Durham’s oldest public housing high rise

It was around noon on Thanksgiving Day at the Oldham Towers, the oldest low-income public housing high rise in Durham, and throughout the building’s seven floors people without much found reason to be thankful for everything, especially this year.

Up on the fifth floor, one resident was thankful for five years of sobriety. One of her neighbors was thankful he was no longer homeless. A man named Irwin Durham, 66, sat outside of his apartment in the open-air hallway and said, “I’m thankful for waking up this morning.”

Thursday was a good day, Durham and his neighbors said, because they were here and alive. It was a good day because it was Thanksgiving, and also because volunteers from the Durham Rescue Mission had come with enough holiday meals to feed everyone who lived here.

They arrived around 11:30 on Thursday morning, a caravan of vehicles loaded with boxes of styrofoam containers, some small and others large. Inside the bigger ones were turkey, stuffing, gravy, green beans, corn. The smaller ones held rolls and pieces of pie.

The people who received them held them as though they contained something precious. To some, that’s what a Thanksgiving meal was, especially eight months into a pandemic that had exacerbated challenges and made life, easy for no one living here, even more difficult.

“This is the best day ever,” Beverly Leslie, 70, said when she answered her door and received the meal. Asked a few moments later why it was, she offered this: “I’m alive. No signs of COVID-19, and my family is well.”

What was she most grateful for on this day of giving thanks?

“Everything,” Leslie said, and she stretched out the word to emphasize each syllable.

Elevation Church volunteers Vicki Moore, center, and her husband, Fatress, from Wendell, deliver Thanksgiving meals that were prepared at Durham Rescue Mission Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Volunteers had brought 98 meals for her and the other residents, who occupied almost all of the 106 apartments at the towers. The volunteers carried those meals inside, their arms full, and began knocking on doors.

“Durham Rescue Mission,” one of them, Vicki Moore, said while she knocked outside an apartment on the fifth floor, and soon a woman answered. “Good morning. Happy Thanksgiving to you. We’re here to give you a plate.”

“Yes, ma’am,” Carolyn Allen said while she cracked open her screen door and extended her hands. Allen, 66, had been living here for two years. She’d been clean for almost six, she said. Before then, alcohol and drugs had made her life “just total chaos.”

“So, I got tired,” she said. “I gave my life to God, and my will. And that’s what I do on a daily basis. I try to help other people up here that’s older than me, that can’t get around so well.

“And it all pays off because I feel good about me at the end of the day.”

Allen already had the Christmas decorations up on the windows outside her apartment. The place looked festive. She was grateful, she said, to be in “somewhat of a pretty safe place to live,” and thankful for this meal.

“Because there’s so much stuff going on in the world today,” she said. “And people don’t think about other people. So, that’s what Thanksgiving is about, is giving thanks and giving to others.”

Durham’s most vulnerable residents

Allen and her neighbors at Oldham Towers are among Durham’s most vulnerable citizens. Most are seniors. Some, like Allen, are in recovery. Others are on disability. Many are among the population that the Durham Rescue Mission, a charity whose primary objective is to help the homeless, tries to reach every Thanksgiving.

Every year, the mission hosts a large Thanksgiving meal. The homeless are always invited, as well as others in poverty who might otherwise spend the day alone. Usually, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people attend, and “we all just have one big happy Thanksgiving here,” said Rob Tart, one of the mission’s directors.

This year, with the pandemic, the mission had to improvise. For a time it considered a drive-thru event, but many of those in need don’t have access to cars. And so the mission instead brought Thanksgiving to the community, and served almost 900 meals to those in need.

The volunteers who arrived at Oldham Towers were but one group that delivered meals to several low-income communities throughout Durham. Moore and her husband, Fatress, carried meals up to the fifth floor and most of the second, too.

“The Lord has blessed us with so many things,” Fatress (pronounced fay-tress) Moore said. “So we figured we could at least do this, for the community.”

They live in Wendell but volunteer with the Durham Rescue Mission every year on Thanksgiving. Usually, Vicki Moore said, she’d helped prepare the food. This year, the mission needed people to carry meals to those who needed them.

“We’re blessed,” Vicki Moore said. “We need to give back. I just had a friend this morning, she said, ‘I wish I could volunteer.’ I said, ‘What’s stopping you?’”

Irvin Durham, left, takes a Thanksgiving lunch delivered by Elevation Church volunteers Vicki Moore, center, and her husband, Fatress, who picked up the meals that were prepared at Durham Rescue Mission Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

The cooking started Wednesday night

At the mission, volunteers arrived on Wednesday night to start cooking. They grilled 140 turkeys. Early Thursday morning, others emptied canned vegetables into large pots. They took the turkeys off the grill and began carving them. By 10:30, a line of cars wrapped around the block, waiting to load up.

An hour or so later, Thanksgiving meals arrived at Oldham Towers, where a sign on the first floor warned that a resident had recently tested positive for the virus. On Thursday morning, some residents walked out of their apartments and into the hallway to see what the commotion was about.

One, a woman named Lisa McLendon, feared she might’ve been left off the list of recipients but soon she was sitting outside of her apartment, opening a tray of turkey and the usual fixings. She sat outside of her apartment and wore an expression of contentment while she ate.

“Truly a Godsend,” said McLendon, 57, “because since this virus-19, it has really been — it’s been a mess. You have to stand in line for food, and I work but I can’t afford to pay all my bills. Can’t afford to buy food. It’s just a struggle right now. It really is. It’s hard times.

“And this is the worst it’s ever been.”

In normal times she’d have been lined up at the mission on Thanksgiving. She lost her job as a nursing assistant at the start of the pandemic and just started working again and now she was “barely making it,” she said. But at least someone had come and dropped off a meal for her and her neighbors.

A few floors above, Anthony Gray, 57, said “it was a blessing” when he’d heard the knock on his door. The other night he’d watched the news and a story about children going hungry on Thanksgiving had stayed with him.

“If I had money, or there was something I could do, I would,” he said. “I mean, it touches me.”

Gray had been living at Oldham Towers for two years. He was on disability. The building was home to people who’d become like family to him, he said, and while “we don’t have much, we’ve got to stick together.” Down below he could see volunteers carrying more meals inside.

“Look at that,” Gray said, almost as though he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. “That’s beautiful.”