Thanksgiving eve at bars quieter than normal with COVID-19 surging and new mask rules

Thanksgiving eve is typically one of the biggest drinking nights of the year as college students return home and family and old friends get together, making local bars feel like high school reunions.

But this year, there were no lines stretching down the block or crowded dance floors — a sign that people realize the severity of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations hit record highs, it seems people are trying to follow safety protocols by staying home or wearing masks and social distancing when they’re out in public.

It was quiet on Glenwood Avenue Wednesday night, with only a handful of bars and restaurants seeing a steady flow of customers. The going-out scene was more casual and less crowded than recent Saturday nights.

People sat at picnic tables and fire pits with small groups of friends, rather than shoulder to shoulder at the bar. They waited in short lines to get in and bouncers made sure each person was wearing a face mask in line while checking IDs.

“I just came out for a hot minute, it’s pretty dead,” Jason Cooper said as he headed home from a bar around 10 p.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cooper, 30, went out to support his friends who were DJing at the night club Alchemy. He was expecting to see the big crowds that Glenwood South usually gets on Thanksgiving eve.

“It’s a huge time for people to come back together and meet up with old friends,” Cooper said.

But this year was different.

Disc jockeys play dance music in an outdoor area at Alchemy in the Glenwood South bar and restaurant district in Raleigh Wednesday night, Nov. 25, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Bartenders looked a bit down because not much was going on, he said. And he was impressed that people were following the rules and wearing masks.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

“I think people got tested [for COVID-19] ... and if they tested negative they’re kinda just going to play it safe until they get home to their family,” Cooper said. “I think people are being respectful of that.”

A new, stricter set of mask requirements went into effect Wednesday evening as families and friends prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, people need to wear masks inside any public setting with non-household members and in public outdoor settings if they can’t social distance.

On Wednesday, Raleigh Beer Garden hosted its weekly trivia night and seated groups of friends and family at tables, mostly outside near heaters. A host said almost everyone wore masks and would put them on if he asked without a problem. But, many people were not wearing masks while walking down the street with friends or seated at their tables.

The patios started filling up with bigger crowds and lines got more congested at Cornerstone Tavern and The Dogwood Bar & Eatery after 10 p.m. Other typically busy spots like Tin Roof and Hibernian Pub were fairly empty. No bars were packed with college students back from school or 20-somethings having a big night out.

Patrons party in an outdoor area at Alchemy in the Glenwood South bar and restaurant district in Raleigh Wednesday night, Nov. 25, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state was in a pivotal moment of curbing the spread of the virus and the next seven to 14 days are critical.

Cooper said the state is not pushing for curfews or lower capacities because they think the pandemic can be stemmed if people follow the existing rules, The News & Observer previously reported. But the restrictions could get tighter depending on how the numbers look, particularly with more people traveling and gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.