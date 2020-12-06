Raleigh News & Observer Logo
2-year-old dies after being hit by car at Johnston County home

SMITHFIELD

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being accidentally run over by a car in the family yard, Johnston County sheriff’s deputies said.

The vehicle driven by one of the child’s parents struck the child in the driveway on Massengill Pond Road near Angier, said Capt. Jeff Caldwell. There were no signs of intoxication or impairment, he said, and no charges will be filed.

The child was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh and pronounced dead at the hospital, Caldwell said.

