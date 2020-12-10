NC DHHS Secretary Cohen holds news conference with COVID vaccine update. How to watch.

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen speaks during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a news conference today to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine plan in the state.

Cohen will speak along with Division of Public Health Pharmacist Dr. Amanda Fuller Moore.

The first round of vaccinations in the state — about 85,000 doses — will be administered to hospital workers who care for or clean areas occupied by COVID patients. The state will continue to receive more vaccine doses on a weekly basis.

But a new Elon University poll, released today, shows that only 40% of North Carolinian respondents said they would get an FDA-approved vaccine to fight the virus. That means 60% of the 1,390 North Carolinians surveyed either would not take the vaccine, or are not sure.

For the vaccine to be most effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, most North Carolinians will need to get the vaccine, Davidson College biology professor Dave Wessner said.

How to watch Cohen’s news conference

Today’s media briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The event can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — often televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

